Ananya Panday Plays with Baby Sharks in Maldives to the Perfect Background Song

Ananya Panday is having the time of her life in Maldives, ringing in the New Year at the beach destination. She has been sharing photos and videos of her sea views and other relaxing activities. Some of her posts reflect her goofy self, which her fans find totally adorable.

The young actress posted a video of her playing with a bunch of tiny sharks swimming in the water. Quite predictably, Ananya used the song Baby Shark while uploading the video to her Insta story. "Doing grown-up things," her cheeky caption read.

'Baby Shark' is a children's song featuring a family of sharks. Popular as a campfire song, it has taken off since 2016, when Pinkfong, a South Korean education company, turned it into a video that went viral.

Ananya is in the Maldives with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. The duo jetted off to the picturesque island destination a little ahead of New Year’s Eve and has been actively updating their social media feeds with snippets from their holiday diaries.

Ishaan took fans by surprise in his post on the last day of 2020, sharing a photo of Ananya swinging on a hammock in the water. "My Panorama," he wrote alongwith the breathtaking view of the blue sea and Ananya in the middle of it.

The actress welcomed the New Year by setting the temperatures soaring with her photos in a bikini. Ananya's mother Bhavana and her BFF Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep showered love on the pictures.

