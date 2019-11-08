Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Ananya Panday Poses with Her 'Tony Stark', Bhumi Pednekar Goes 'OMG Same'

Ananya Panday is all set to appear on Farah Khan's show Back Benchers with her father Chunky Panday and the pictures of the trio are making rounds on the Internet.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
Ananya Panday Poses with Her 'Tony Stark', Bhumi Pednekar Goes 'OMG Same'
Ananya Panday is all set to appear on Farah Khan's show Back Benchers with her father Chunky Panday and the pictures of the trio are making rounds on the Internet.

Ananya Panday is all set to appear on Farah Khan's show Back Benchers with her father Chunky Panday. The pictures of the trio are making rounds on the Internet as Farah Khan labels Chunky as the 'most irritating student ever', whereas she calls Ananya her 'clever girl'.

Ananya too shared the picture on her Instagram and captioned it as, "Posing with Tony Stark and the hottest principal EVER!!! Thank you for having us Farah Khan."

In the photo, Chunky can be sporting similar glasses and beard like that of Marvel Cinematic Universe's most loved superhero Iron Man aka Tony Stark. Soon after Ananya shared the photo, Bollywood celebs rushed to the comment section to praise it. "Omg same tony stark," wrote Ananya's Pati Patni Aur Woh costar Bhumi Pednekar. Whereas, Chunky wrote, "Ha ha ha Tony Stark and #irongirls. congratulations @ananyapanday for winning tonight (sic)."

Chunky and Farah too shared pictures from the set. Take a look:

On the work front, Ananya made her debut this year with Student of the Year 2 and is currently prepping up for the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is an adaptation of the 1978 hit of the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. And while the name coincides with the 1978 remake, and was being hailed as the 'remake', director Mudassar Aziz had earlier said it's not the same but a humble 'tribute'. The 1979 movie was helmed by BR Chopra. It was a humorous take on infidelity when Sanjeev Kumar's character gets infatuated to his new secretary played by Ranjeeta despite having a happy and stable marriage with Vidya Sinha.

The 2019 film features Kartik and Bhumi as husband and wife while Ananya plays the 'other woman'.

The trailer of the film was released last week. While the trailer was liked in general, it was called out by netizens for cracking a rape joke.

In the trailer, in a scene, Kartik is seen ranting about feeling sex-starved to his best friend, Aparshakti Khurana. He berates that a husband by asking for sex becomes a beggar and if a husband tricks his wife into sex then he is a rapist. After the outrage, it is being reported that the makers have decided to edit the sequence.

