Ananya Panday Poses with Kids as She Steps Out from The Gym, Netizens Laud Her; Watch

Ananya Panday was spotted today in the city, as she went pout for her regular work out session. While she looked fresh and fit as she stepped out of the gym in an all-black outfit, it was her gesture that won hearts of netizens.

As Ananya came out after her workout session, she was surrounded by paps. While posing and waving, a few kids from the street greeted her. The Gehraiyaan actress then beckoned them to pose with her, which they happily agreed to. One of the kids was making a hand gesture, which Ananya learned from her and posed with her in a similar fashion. She flashed her million-dollar smile before waving them goodbye. The video was shared by paparazzo Manav Manglani. Check it out here:

Netizens lauded Ananya for her gesture. One user commented, “Sweetest and cutest❤️❤️❤️” and “She always won everyone’s hearts.” Another wrote, “Wooooww” while another person commented, “So cute.”

Earlier too, Ananya had obliged the request of an elderly man for a photo and her autograph. The simple and sweet gesture too had made netizens laud her.

Ananya had recently posted a picture of hers wearing a black athleisure outfit, where she flaunted her washboard abs. She captioned the picture as, “felt cute def don’t wanna delete l8r.” It was loved by Shanaya Kapoor, who called her a ‘bada**’. See the post here:

Ananya was also recently seen at Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi’s birthday party. The actress would also be sharing screen with him in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming project, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, which will also star Adarsh Gourav. Revolving around three friends in Mumbai, the film will be helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, who has co-written the script with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan is expected to hit theatres in 2023.

