Ananya Panday Posts Goofy BTS Visuals With Ishaan Khatter from Khaali Peeli Set

Ananya Panday has treated fans with some fun-filled visuals from the sets of her forthcoming film Khaali Peeli. Ananya and her co-actor Ishaan Khatter are caught on camera while indulging in some entertaining and fun activities.

Ishaan is seen capturing a photo as Ananya tries her best to balance a coconut on her head. In the following video, we see that Ananya is repeatedly asking Ishaan to take the coconut down from her head as it was becoming hard to balance the fruit.

Ananya shared the post with a quirky statement in the caption that reads, “Describe your experience working with Ishaan Khatter #cocoNUTS #KhaaliPeeli #2ndOctober on @zeeplexofficial @macriaan.”

Ananya’s aunt Deanne Panday commented on the post saying, “Ha ha ha ha coolest coconut signature challenge Ani, well done @ananyapanday not easy to balance a coconut

Earlier, both Ishaan and Ananya shared picturesque clicks on each other's social media handles. Both turned photographers for the other one to capture candid images.

The film Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and will see Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in important roles, in addition to the lead pair. The upcoming romantic action is slated to premiere on Zee Plex PPV and ZEE5 on October 2, 2020.

Ananya was last seen in Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. She is also gearing up for a Dharma Production project directed by Shakun Batra. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also join in the romantic drama.

Ananya will soon make her Telugu debut in Puri Jagannadh’s next. She will team with Vijay Deverakonda for the yet-untitled project. The multilingual movie will also star Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu in pivotal roles.