Ananya Panday Posts New Picture, Netizens Troll Her with 'Struggling Days' Comments
Ananya Panday was once again trolled by Instagram users for her 'struggling days' comment during Rajeev Masand's round table.
Image courtesy: Ananya Panday/ Instagram
Actress Ananya Panday often shares glimpses from her life on social media platforms. Ananya, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, was recently in the news after she talked about nepotism and her struggles as an actor at a round table hosted by Rajeev Masand. Netizens had brutally trolled her across social media platforms for her comment.
The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was once again attacked by the troll army after she posted an image on her Instagram account. In the picture, Ananya can be seen standing in a field as she poses for the cameras.
The actress picked a pair of white shorts, a blue tank-top and casual pink flip-flops for her outing. Captioning the pic, she wrote, “Palat #DDLJmoment”
As soon as she shared the picture, users rushed to the comments section. A user joked, “Oh my, poor girl had to struggle to turn back for the picture.” “#Strugglingdays”, wrote another user.
Some people went too far with their humour and called her a woman ‘struggling’ in the field for the perfect shot.
This is not the first time that Ananya's post was mocked by the users. Earlier, when Ananya had posted a mirror selfie, which showed her iPhone 11, the post received a lot of sarcastic comments from social media users.
On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film will hit the screens on June 12.
Apart from that, Ananya Panday will also be seen in the upcoming unnamed relationship-drama. The Shakun Batra directorial, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will release in 2021.
