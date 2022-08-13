Ananya Panday Practises Her Perfect Thumkas in BTS Video of Liger Song Coka 2.0, Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday dropped the latest track from their film Liger yesterday and Coka 2.0 has already become popular for its peppy tracks. Now, a behind-the-scenes video shared by celebrity makeup artist Aasif Ahmed shows the co-stars practising their steps and trying to perfect them. In the video, Ananya’s makeup artist is seen fixing her hair before the shot. The actress then walks toward the camera and strikes a pose. She also flaunts her thumkas for the song.

The video also shows Vijay and Ananya doing their steps together. Sharing it, Aasif wrote, “#bts coka 2.0

@ananyapanday ♥️♥️♥️.”

Watch the video here:

Recently, the music video of the new Liger song Coka 2.0 was released on YouTube. The peppy song has been composed by Jaani and Lijo George along with DJ Chetas. Soon after the music video surfaced on the Internet, netizens lavished the upbeat number, sung by Sukhe and Lisa Mishra, with oodles of praise.

The duo were in Chandigarh for the launch of their song with director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmme Kaur. Before the launch, the co-stars had a gala time posing in the fields and on the tractors. Turning her desi mode on, Ananya also had her ‘DDLJ moment.’

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, its promotions are currently underway. Vijay and Ananya have been travelling to different cities, meeting fans to promote their movie. Recently, the duo decided not to travel in business class for one of Liger’s promotional tours. They rather opted for the economy class of an airplane and the photos of videos of them went viral quickly.

