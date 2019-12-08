Take the pledge to vote

Ananya Panday Praises Khaali Peeli Co-actar Ishaan Khatter But Calls Him 'Ten Times' More Talkative than Her

Ananya Panday, about working with Ishaan Khatter, says that if people thought she was talkative, they know nothing about her 'Khaali Peeli' co-actor Ishaan Khatter.

News18.com

December 8, 2019
Ananya Panday Praises Khaali Peeli Co-actar Ishaan Khatter But Calls Him 'Ten Times' More Talkative than Her
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. (Images: Instagram)

While her latest offering Pati Patni Aur Woh is winning hearts since release on December 6, Ananya Panday has already started working on her next Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khattar. While the chemistry between the two is evident, she also revealed some insights about him.

In an interview with Mid Day, she said that Ishaan is very talkative. "Ishaan is like a ball of energy. Whenever he comes on set, it feels like a storm has blown in. If people think that I talk a lot, Ishaan is 10 times worse (laughs)," said the actress.

Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 2: Kartik-Ananya's Film Earns Rs 21.43 Cr

Ananya added, "He is a lot of fun to work with. As an actor, he is amazing, talented and people are yet to witness it (his true potential)."

The movie is challenge for her in terms of the shooting schedule. Her debut Student Of The Year 2 would not have night shoots as her co-actor Tiger Shroff would go to bed by 10 pm. The film has been challenging and interesting in its own way.

Ananya's latest offering costarring Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan has had a decent reception among the fans and critics alike. On it's second day, the movie's box office collection stands at rs 21.43 crore.

Talking about Khaali Peeli, she said that the movie is an "intense thriller and romantic film." The actress will play a character from Mumbai and have the accent as well for which she has been trained on the sets. "I have a Bambaiya accent in the film. Our director Maqbool is good with the lingo, so I kept interacting with him and that has been my learning source."

