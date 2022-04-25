Ananya Panday Raises Temperature in White Corset Top at Karan Johar's Bash, See Her Killer Pics

Bollywood Actor Ananya Panday is quite the social media birdie. Ananya keeps an active presence on Instagram, where she often treats her fans and well-wishers to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Although only a few films old in showbiz, the actor has found her space in B-town. A few hours back, the Gehraiyaan actor took to Instagram and shared a couple of stunning pictures.

In the pictures, Ananya flaunted her diva avatar as she wore a white corset top with matching white trousers. Ananya’s shoulder-length hair was left open and styled in waves, while she sported dewy and flawless makeup. The occasion was a bash at Karan Johar’s residence in Mumbai where other celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh also registered their presence.

Take a look at the stunning pictures of Ananya:

Reacting to her post, one of her fans wrote, “Savage.” Another commented, “Gorgeous.” A third fan wrote, “You are so hot and beautiful.”

Earlier on Earth Day, Ananya took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of pictures of her in which she could be seen having a good time in the arms of nature. In the pictures, she could be seen sporting a white sports bra and clubbed it with a pair of military print activewear tights. The actor accessorised her whole look with a dusty sling bag and captioned the post, “Every day is earth day.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently working for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ananya will be sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the Arjun Varian Singh directorial. Apart from this, Ananya also has the pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

