Ananya Panday Reacts To Sarcastic Comment On Her Acting; Leaves BFF Suhana Khan In Splits

Ananya Panday collaborated with content creator and comedian, Niharika for a video where the two can be seen taking potshots at each other. But all in fun. While talking to the camera, the two praise and appreciate each other, but behind the camera, they can be seen squabbling away. At one point, Niharika complains about how much she hates Ananya and the actress responded that she could not stand her sight either.

In the video, Niharika cracks a joke on Ananya by sarcastically calling her a ‘good actor’.

Ananya calls the comedian “insensitive” and the latter reacts by saying “You are too sensitive, get it together."

The Liger actor poked fun at Niharika by calling her “unfunny” and said, “You really need a new career”. The creator retaliated with, “Here’s a joke, you are such a good actor”. Ananya had a mock-surprise look on her face and said, “I can’t believe you said that”. The video ended on a sweet note.

Check out the hilarious video here-

Reacting to the video, Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey and BFF Suhana Khan dropped laughing and heart emojis in the comment section. Fans also rallied in the comment section to share their reaction to the video. In reply to Bhavana Pandey’s comment, one of the actress's fans thanked her. “Thank you so much for giving us Ananya Panday,” he wrote.

A few of the comments read- “Hehe new besties in town?”, “This is so good and funny”, “Omg this is hilarious.”

“Ananya, you are becoming a better actor every day. Ignore the hate, and continue improving your art. I believe in you," wrote a user who took the banter just too seriously.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the movie Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Currently, the actress has two films in her kitty. She will star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Additionally, Ananya also has the sequel of Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the pipeline.

