Ananya Panday Receives Early Birthday Surprise From Her 'Best Girl' Navya Nanda, See Pic

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is all set to celebrate her 24th birthday on October 30. However, early surprises have already started pouring in for the Liger actress. On Friday evening, Ananya took to her social media handle to reveal the early birthday surprise she received from Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Both the star kids are good friends since childhood.

She took to her official Instagram handle to share a photo of the decorations. In the photo, we can see pink balloons kept in the middle of a room. There is also a heart-shaped balloon that had, “Happy Birthday Ananya” written on it. Take a look at the photo:

Last week, Ananya and Navya, along with their friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were clicked at several pre-Diwali parties.

Work-wise, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film marked Vijay’s debut in Bollywood, however, it failed to impress the audiences and had a poor performance at the box office. The actress has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in her pipeline with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It is co-written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh. She recently wrapped up the shooting of the film and took to social media to pen a long post for the cast and crew. Ananya Panday will also be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Talking of Navya, he did not follow in the footsteps of Big B and Abhishek Bachchan and ventured into acting. She has chosen to become an entrepreneur following the tradition of her paternal side of the family. She is also hosting her maiden podcast series, What The Hell Navya.

