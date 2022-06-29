Ananya Panday Records Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Director Arjun Varain Singh’s Goofy ‘Process’

After captivating fans in Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday has kept them on the edge for her next outing Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The anticipation around the film is growing high as the actress is keeping her fans updated by continuously sharing behind the scene posts on her social media handle. Continuing the trajectory, on Wednesday, the young starlet dropped a BTS video on the story of her Instagram account, which featured Kho Gaye Hum Kahan director Arjun Varain Singh. In the goofy video, Arjun can be seen doodling on his thighs, while Ananya is recording with him being aware.

The video focuses on Arjun’s thighs, where he can be seen drawing a small cube and then the camera pans to his face, while he is seen talking to someone. The clip, which has no audio, was posted with a monochrome filter. While posting the video on her stories, Ananya wrote in the caption, “It’s part of his ‘process’, he says Arjun Varain Singh” with multiple emoticons and the hashtag Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

This isn’t the first time that Ananya has posted with regard to the film. Earlier on June 15, the actress dropped a boomerang video of herself on the story, wherein Ananya was seen blinking her eyes whilst smiling and soaking in the sun. While dropping the clip, she informed her fans that she was working overnight and headed home at 8 in the morning, moreover, she loved shooting with her Kho Gaye Hum Kahan family. In the video she wrote, “Packing up at 8 am never felt so good. I love my Kho Gaye Hum Kahan fam.”

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is helmed by debutant director Arjun and is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The movie revolves around the story of the three youngsters and how their lives are intertwined with each other. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan marks the second collaboration of Ananya with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from Ananya and Siddhant, the movie also features The White Tiger famed Adarsh Gourav in the lead role.

