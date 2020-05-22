Ananya Panday Relives Her Friendship with Suhana Khan in These Priceless Throwback Pics

Suhana Khan has turned 20 on Friday. Celebrating her birthday with enthusiasm and several throwback pictures was Ananya Panday, who has now shared some candid moments from Suhana's and her childhood days. The images shared by Ananya are priceless, to say the least.

In one of the pictures, Suhana and Ananya are seen posing for the camera as they enjoy playtime together. Suhana flaunts her dimpled smile as she looks adorable together with bestie Ananya.

In another snap, Suhana has her front teeth missing and rides on Ananya's back. This pictures seems to be from the time the two ladies enjoyed some pool time together. Both Ananya and Suhana look adorable in this particular pic as they wear swimming outfits.

Earlier, Ananya shared a loving birthday wish for her bestie Suhana. Sharing a throwback picture from there Alibag vacation, the actress wrote, "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue but u will be my little baby forever (sic)."

In the candid snap of the two friends, Suhana and Ananya, both are sporting casual attires. While Suhana opts for a ganji and long skirt in black, Ananya looks pretty in her shirt-dress. The picturesque location makes the moment of the two memorable and beautiful. A perfect memory to cherish life long.

Follow @News18Movies for more