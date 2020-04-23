Ananya Panday Reminisces Her Alaska Trip with BFF Shanaya Kapoor, See Pic

Although maintaining social distance has forced us to manage without seeing our friends and close ones for long stretches, internet and social media have done wonders in minimising the 'distance'. Same is true for Bollywood pals Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

The two have been best friends since their childhood and keep posting throwback pictures to connect a little better during the lockdown. The latest post has come from Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya.

The actor was observing the World Earth Day on April 22 and decided to share a picture of Shanaya and her taking a walk through the forests of Alaska.

Shared as a story on Instagram, the picture features the two with their backs to the camera. Both can be seen wearing black jackets and jeans as they go towards a path in between a forest in Juneau, Alaska.

Ananya shared GIFs saying, "Earth Day, Every Day," and an Earth Day motto, which reads, "Stand for what you stand on (sic)."

The same motto was used by the Student of the Year 2 actor on a gorgeous picture she shared of herself standing on a hilltop.

The caption read: “What I stand for is what I stand on”. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a white off-shoulder sweater and a pair of blue jeans.

