Ananya Panday Reschedules Shoot Commitments After NCB Summons?

Actress Ananya Panday‘s home was visited by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Thursday and she was handed over an official summon to appear for questioning by the authorities. Post this, Ananya was seen outside the NCB office during evening time.

Now, a news report in India Today has shared that Ananya has asked her team to reschedule all her shoots in the coming days so that she has some time on her hands. Reportedly, she had some shoots and endorsements in the next few days. On the work front, Ananya will be seen in upcoming film Liger, Shakun Batra directorial with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. Meanwhile, talsk are on for 3-4 films to be released in 2022-23 as per report.

Although there is speculation that Ananya is being questioned in connection with the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case in which megastar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan is facing arrest, there has been no word from the NCB yet.

In fact, an officer, part of the team that visited Ananya’s home, told the media gathered there that the summons was only part of a procedure. “Ye investigation hai aur ismein zaroori nahi hai ki jinko bulaaya jaata hai woh culprit ho (Just because someone has been called for questioning, doesn’t mean that they are guilty),” the officer said.

Ananya, the daughter of Bhavana and Chunky Panday, made her movie debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. She’s one of the most popular new faces in Bollywood and has a promising career ahead of her.

