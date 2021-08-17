Ananya Panday Responds to Being Called 'Fake', Answers Fan's Question About Marriage

The recent celebrity to grace Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch Season 2 was none other than Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who responded to several messages and questions of the netizens. She took on questions pertaining to her personal and professional life. When a fan asked why she isn’t getting married, she had a very specific answer to it.

During the interaction, a fan asked, “shaadi kyun nahi karti (why aren’t you getting married?), to which she jokingly said, “noooo! 30 saal pe puchna abhi nahi (don’t even ask before I am 30). The Student of the Year 2 actress also had a befitting reply to netiznens calling her accent fake. She read a comment that said her accent makes the person’s ears bleed to which the actress replied, “I am so sorry. Let me send some tissues for you".

On being called ‘Fake Pandey’ and artificial, Ananya replied, “You can call me everything else but not artificial. I am 100 per cent real."

On the professional front, Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next along with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actors recently wrapped up the shoot for the untitled film and took to social media to share the news. She also has a sports drama lined up with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, titled Liger.

