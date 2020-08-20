Ananya Panday Back to Shooting, Shares Clip on Instagram

As the COVID-19 pandemic had brought life to a standstill, the entertainment industry had been paused for almost three months. With things returning to normalcy, the industry has also resumed shooting.

Ananya Panday shared a boomerang in her Instagram story as she gets back to work amid the ongoing lockdown. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Back at it. #SafetyFirst”.

In the video, the crew members can be seen dressed in protective gears and PPE uniforms and following social distancing. The actress seems quite excited to get back to work.

According to media reports, Ananya has resumed the shooting for Khaali Peeli. Ishaan Khattar will also be seen in the movie.

The actress, recently, shared a sunkissed picture of her on Instagram. The caption of the post reads, “Only my reflection has been going out”.

View this post on Instagram only my reflection has been going out A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on Aug 10, 2020 at 2:06am PDT

Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain have resumed the shooting of the upcoming film Bell Bottom in Glasgow, Scotland. Akshay was accompanied by wife Twinkle Khanna and children, Aarav and Nitara.