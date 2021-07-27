Ananya Panday Reveals Best Romantic Advice Given By BFF Shanaya Kapoor

Soon to be actress Shanaya Kapoor and actress Ananya Panday are best friends forever (BFFs). They have been friends since their childhood and it has only gotten better with every single passing day. Recently in an interview, Ananya said that she would go to Shanaya if and when she will need a relationship advice. She called Shanaya a very bad person in a fun way and talked about the best love advice she has received from her. The actress said that it was to “chill and stop acting crazy”. The two gorgeous young ladies clearly share a very special bond.

Talking to ETimes, Ananya said that she had a "bond with Shanaya before she was even born as she used to lie on Maheep Kapoor’s stomach when she was expecting Shanaya". She also opened up about a game that she used to play with Shanaya and Suhana Khan when they were kids. The name of the game was ‘mother mother’ in which the girls used to imitate each other’s mothers that is Bhavana Panday, Maheep and Gauri Khan.

Shanaya will soon be making her big Bollywood debut with a Karan Johar’s production. The details of the projects are not known but Shanaya Kapoor posted some pictures of herself in March talking about the new journey she is about to start. She revealed that the project will be with Dharma productions.

On the other hand, Ananya will be seen in the film Liger also starring Vijay Devarakonda and Ramaya Krishnan. It will be released in multiple languages that is Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie can be released either in the latter half of 2021 or in the first half of 2022. The actress will also be seen in a Shakun Batra film along with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone as the leads.

