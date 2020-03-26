Ananya Panday Reveals Only One Day of Shoot was Left for her Film Khaali Peeli Before Coronavrius Lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak has come at an unfortunate time for Ananya Panday. The actress was left with only one day of shooting for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli, when the shoot got suspended.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star was shooting in Mumbai on March 15 when the cine bodies announced the temporary suspension of work. As a result, the film only a day of shoot pending before the team can call it a wrap, reported Mid-Day.

"We had only one day of shoot left, but we couldn't finish the film because everyone's safety is more important. I hope things get back to normal soon," said Ananya, who is co-starring with Ishaan Khatter in the film. The action thriller is being directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra.

Another film — Shakun Batra's yet-untitled relationship drama with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi — too has met with a similar fate. "Shakun's film was supposed to kick off this month. Now, we don't know when we will start the project," Ananya said.

The 21-year-old actress, who has been confined to her house since the last 10 days, said she is being productive by regularly working out and reading books. The 21-day lockdown has come as a huge setback to the daily wage workers. Ananya believes it is time for the industry to come together to help those in need. "I will make my contribution to the relief fund that has been set up by the Guild," she said.

