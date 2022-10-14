Ananya Panday Reveals She Loves to Stalk Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt on Social Media

The set of Case Toh Banta Hai echoed, ‘Imma Joking’ in sync today, all thanks to Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday. Yes! Bollywood’s cutest and funniest father-daughter duo featured in the latest episode of the weekly comedy show, making everyone laugh their hearts out. The duo tackled the Atrangi Ilzaams with equal grace and sass, but lawyers Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma left no stone unturned to make a comedic case against them.

In an attempt to pull Ananya Panday’s leg, Varun Sharma questioned her about the rumours of her stalking Varun Dhawan, and without missing a beat, Ananya quipped, “yeh baat true hai ki meri stalking ki bucket list hai aur blocking ki bhi bucket list hai, aur usme Varun Sharma ka naam sabse pehle hai.” While Ananya’s reply left Varun speechless, Riteish and Kusha couldn’t hold themselves from being amazed at the young star.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/gA3nyBdGFZY” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Further, when comedian Paritosh Tripathi asked Ananya about her interesting social media bio which says ‘Private Investigator’, the actress admitted that she’s an unapologetic stalker. “Mujhe stalk karna pasand hai aur mere khilaaf koi F.I.R nahi karta hai. Main sabko stalk karti hoon. Mujhe Alia Bhatt ka bio pata hai – – ‘Moody, Floaty, Fire and Desire’, aur Kareena ka ek emoji hai.”

With such a fun-filled episode, it looks like Ananya has got her funny bones from Papa Panday.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of a public prosecutor and defense lawyer respectively. It also features Kusha Kapila as the judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities. Catch all the fun in the episode, streaming for free only on Amazon miniTV, within the Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV.

