1-min read

Ananya Panday Reveals She Wore Father Chunky Panday's Shirt for Saand Ki Aankh Screening

Actor Ananya Panday, who will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, recently said that her father, actor Chunky Panday is one of her style inspirations.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
Ananya Panday Reveals She Wore Father Chunky Panday's Shirt for Saand Ki Aankh Screening
Image: Instagram

Even before her big Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday was quite a popular name on social media for her unique sense of style. The actress, who has a whopping 6.2 million followers on Instagram, has a very colourful presence, with trendy, fashionable outfits that make her the diva she is. However, in a recent interview, the actress admitted that her father's quirky sense of style is her fashion inspiration, and she has once stolen her father's shirt to wear it at the screening of Saand Ki Aankh.

“Dad is very chilled out. So, whether it’s his makeup or hair, he is very casual about such things. He has his own style and is very cool that way. Plus, I feel he belongs to a very different school of filmmaking-acting when things wouldn’t be how they are now,” she told Hindustan Times.

“You know, since dad is very casual in his approach, we are always like, ‘you have to dress properly, wear this or that.’ But deep down, I feel he should just be himself. In front of my mum, I always take her side and I am like, ‘what are you doing dad? You should listen to her.’ But when she isn’t around, then I am like, ‘can I have a shirt or two of yours?’” she said, referring to her mother Bhavna Panday and she gives the senior actor a "complete" tuition about how to handle media appearances.

Talking about the practical problems that he faces when Ananya borrows his clothes, Chunky Panday said, “What’s a bit problematic is when she wears my shirts before me. Because she goes out and gets photographed (in those shirts) so then, I have to wait for three-four months before I wear them. Otherwise, people will say, ‘main Ananya ke kapde pehen raha hoon.'(I am wearing Ananya's clothes)”

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in the Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. The film directed by Mudassar Aziz is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

