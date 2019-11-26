Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ananya Panday Reveals Which Shah Rukh Khan Film Inspired Her for a Scene In Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday had reportedly been advised by director Mudassar Aziz to refer to a specific Shah Rukh Khan film and scene for her first shot in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2019, 3:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ananya Panday Reveals Which Shah Rukh Khan Film Inspired Her for a Scene In Pati Patni Aur Woh
Ananya Panday, (Image: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan, throughout the course of his career, has has delivered such remarkable roles that other young artists look up to him. Ananya Panday has revealed how one of his scenes from a film inspired her on a massive scale.

Ananya recently finished work on her second film in Bollywood, Pati Patni Aur Woh. A source close to the project revealed that director Mudassar Aziz carefully planned Panday's first scene to make an impact on the audience. For this reason, he even advised the young actress to refer to Shah Rukh Khan's scene from Main Hoon Na where he can be seen getting off a train.

Ananya was so excited by the advice that she managed to ace the shot with ease. The scene was reportedly shot at the Kanpur Central Station where Panday continued to be undisturbed by the crowds around her.

Talking about this scene, Ananya said, "Director Mudassir Aziz asked me to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Main Hoon Na' where SRK alights from the train as he wanted the same impact in the scene. I was so thrilled because I have always been a great fan of Shah Rukh Sir and always admired him. There was no better reference than Shah Rukh when it comes to such scenes. He makes every scene so realistic. I wanted to bring the same effect on the screen and I have tried my best."

Fans will get to see more of Ananya's confidence on the big screen when Pati Patni Aur Woh releases on December 6.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram