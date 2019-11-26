Ananya Panday Reveals Which Shah Rukh Khan Film Inspired Her for a Scene In Pati Patni Aur Woh
Ananya Panday had reportedly been advised by director Mudassar Aziz to refer to a specific Shah Rukh Khan film and scene for her first shot in Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Ananya Panday, (Image: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan, throughout the course of his career, has has delivered such remarkable roles that other young artists look up to him. Ananya Panday has revealed how one of his scenes from a film inspired her on a massive scale.
Ananya recently finished work on her second film in Bollywood, Pati Patni Aur Woh. A source close to the project revealed that director Mudassar Aziz carefully planned Panday's first scene to make an impact on the audience. For this reason, he even advised the young actress to refer to Shah Rukh Khan's scene from Main Hoon Na where he can be seen getting off a train.
Ananya was so excited by the advice that she managed to ace the shot with ease. The scene was reportedly shot at the Kanpur Central Station where Panday continued to be undisturbed by the crowds around her.
Talking about this scene, Ananya said, "Director Mudassir Aziz asked me to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Main Hoon Na' where SRK alights from the train as he wanted the same impact in the scene. I was so thrilled because I have always been a great fan of Shah Rukh Sir and always admired him. There was no better reference than Shah Rukh when it comes to such scenes. He makes every scene so realistic. I wanted to bring the same effect on the screen and I have tried my best."
Fans will get to see more of Ananya's confidence on the big screen when Pati Patni Aur Woh releases on December 6.
