Ananya Panday Revisits Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Reply to Her Nepotism Comment: I Would Probably Change the Way I Said

Anaya Panday might be a couple of films old in the industry but she is one of the popular actors of her generation. However, within this short span of time, she has faced her fair share of trolling and criticism. Last year a video of her had gone viral from a roundtable interview with budding actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, where Anaya’s comment on struggle and Siddhant’s reply to that had made headlines for several days and sparked a meme fest online.

During the interview, she had said, “I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee with Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

On hearing this, the Gully Boy actor replied, “The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (The difference is, their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled)." This comment spread like a wildfire with netizens applauding Sidhant’s reply.

Now, addressing the incident in an interview, Anaya said that she would rephrase her statement.

“Basically, I agree. But also I think that Sid and I were kind of saying the same thing. Sometimes, in interviews, as you can see, I’m very overwhelmed. If I had to go back, I would probably change the way I said something. We were laughing about it later. Sid and I are really close. We have no weird thing about this. People made it something bigger and it became meme-worthy. Genuinely my intention wasn’t like what came across," she said on Social Media Star.

Interestingly, her next project is with Siddhant. The untitled project is directed by Shakun Batra and will also star Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa in important roles.

