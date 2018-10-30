GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ananya Panday Rings in 20th Birthday With Family, Receives Best Gift Ever

Ananya Panday will make her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2018, 5:50 PM IST
Ananya Panday, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2, turns 20 today. The budding actress rang in her special day with parents and cousins in Mumbai. Ananya's aunt Deanne Panday took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from the midnight bash, and they were adorable.

"Our princess turns 20 today,god bless you my love,happy birthday #ourbabygirl #oursnowwhite #birthdaygirl #loveyouforever #20years," Deanne captioned the picture.





Also present at the celebration were Chunky Panday, Bhavna Pandey, Chunky's elder brother Chikki Panday and Ananya's cousins Ahaan Panday and Alanna Panday. Ananya also received a cutest pre-birthday gift from her mommy. The latter surprised her with a Labrador puppy. Bhavna also shared a gorgeous picture of Ananya on her Instagram account and captioned it as: "Happyyyyyy Birthday my Gorgeous Girl. !!!! ♥️♥️♥️ wishing you all that you desire @ananyapanday."



Talking about the celebration, Chunky told Pinkvilla, “We went to Ming Yang last night at the Taj and that's Ananya's favourite eatery joint. What we got for her birthday is a little pup. On her 10th birthday, we got her one and now on her 20th birthday. It's a decade thing and she wanted a pup.”



