Ananya Panday Says Deepika Padukone is the Only Person She Hugs, the Latter Responds with Love

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi recently wrapped up the Goa schedule of Shakun Batra's next project. Deepika and Ananya got along very well during the shoot. As Ananya rang in her birthday in Goa, Deepika dropped in a post expressing her love for the young actress.

Ananya has now displayed a bit of her love for Deepika on social media by sharing with her co-star. Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya shared a picture giving Deepika a big hug, looking all happy and excited. Sharing the picture, Ananya wrote, "I love you @deepikapadukone (aka the only person I hug).

In the picture, Padukone is snapped facing away from the camera, dressed in a loose black tee, sporting a bun. Ananya is seen with her hair left loose and with a mask on. Reacting to the picture, the Piku actress re-posted it and replied, "Love you baby girl."

Ananya also shared pictures of the Gateway of India and a view of the sea. She was reportedly shooting for Shakun Batra's film near the Gateway. Deepika and the crew were also papped returning from Alibaug.

The three had recently gathered at Siddhant’s residence as he threw a Diwali bash for the team members of the movie. While Deepika had attended the party in a white attire, Ananya was in a colourful gown and was accompanied by her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter.