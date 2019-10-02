Ananya Panday Says Outstation Film Schedules Help Her 'Get Into the Skin of Character'

Ananya Panday got her big Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions and Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film did well at the box office but received flak for its storyline. But all's well for Panday, as she recently wrapped the shoot for Mudassar Aziz's Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake, also starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film will be a modern adaptation of the 1978 film of the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.

The film was shot on location in Lucknow, and the actors had to spend a considerable amount of time there. Speaking about her experience, the actor told Mid-day, "I love outstation schedules because when you are away from home, you are not distracted by other work, or commitments to friends and family. That enables you to get into the skin of the character. Such schedules help actors to disconnect from their daily life and focus on the role they're set to play."

The actor also reminisced about the experience of working with co-star Kartik Aaryan. She revealed that the co-actors would often playfully fight with each other. "We constantly fight, but it's in a light-hearted manner. We often pull each other's leg. He teases me because when [the team] would go out to eat, I was inevitably allergic to one thing or another. So, he'd often ask me why had I accompanied them. But I'd get back at him by ripping off his fake moustache whenever he'd say anything mean to me," she said.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh will release on December 6, 2019.

Ananya is currently working on her third film Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will be released in June 2020.

