Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ananya Panday Says Outstation Film Schedules Help Her 'Get Into the Skin of Character'

Ananya Panday recently wrapped the shoot of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' remake with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress opened up about the experience of shooting outside Mumbai, her home town.

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ananya Panday Says Outstation Film Schedules Help Her 'Get Into the Skin of Character'
Ananya Panday, (Image: Instagram)

Ananya Panday got her big Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions and Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film did well at the box office but received flak for its storyline. But all's well for Panday, as she recently wrapped the shoot for Mudassar Aziz's Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake, also starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film will be a modern adaptation of the 1978 film of the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.

The film was shot on location in Lucknow, and the actors had to spend a considerable amount of time there. Speaking about her experience, the actor told Mid-day, "I love outstation schedules because when you are away from home, you are not distracted by other work, or commitments to friends and family. That enables you to get into the skin of the character. Such schedules help actors to disconnect from their daily life and focus on the role they're set to play."

The actor also reminisced about the experience of working with co-star Kartik Aaryan. She revealed that the co-actors would often playfully fight with each other. "We constantly fight, but it's in a light-hearted manner. We often pull each other's leg. He teases me because when [the team] would go out to eat, I was inevitably allergic to one thing or another. So, he'd often ask me why had I accompanied them. But I'd get back at him by ripping off his fake moustache whenever he'd say anything mean to me," she said.

Pati, Patni Aur Woh will release on December 6, 2019.

Ananya is currently working on her third film Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will be released in June 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram