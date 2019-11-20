Ananya Panday Says She Could Never Match Up to Raveena Tandon in Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare Remix

One film old Ananya Panday, who will be seen in the upcoming movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh, is currently on a promotional spree. The movie's recently released trailer had the glimpse of the song Ankhiyon se Goli Maare, from the 1998 film, Dulhe Raja.

The actress while talking to Pinkvilla, expressed her excitement about the song and said, "I'm super-duper excited about the song because Akhiyon Se Goli Mare is such an iconic song. I have danced on it so many times at so many parties and we have always recreated the steps that Raveena ma'am and Govinda sir have done, and now I will be doing my own steps which are a lot of fun, and I'm so excited to do that."

Ananya is looking forward to the song since being a part of it will be a 'big deal' for her and her friends. While she maintained that the level of Raveena and Govinda will remain un-matchable, they have had a blast just shooting for it.

"Farah ma'am was a blast to work with. It was a dream of mine to work with her and she just added the masala, the fun, and everything. And the three of us got to be in the song together, Bhumi Kartik and I," she added.

The Student of the Year actress also talked about loving the fact how she has come together with Kartik and Bhumi, unlike the song Dheeme Dheeme, where they danced separately. "We just had a blast doing it and I hope people like the song and our chemistry and just have fun while dancing on the song because we had a lot of fun making the song."

The song has been recreated by Tulsi Kumar and Mika for Pati, Patni Aur Woh, co starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

