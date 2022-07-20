Ananya Panday Says She Is a 'Massive' Alia Bhatt Fan, Calls Pushpa Fame Allu Arjun 'Coolest Person Ever'

Ananya Pandey is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Liger which also stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the trailer will be unveiled tomorrow i.e on July 21. It is surely going to be a grand event which will also be graced by Ranveer Singh. Amid all this, during a recent interview, Ananya Panday was asked about the artist who influences her. To this, the actress mentioned that she is a massive fan of Alia Bhatt and revealed that she always looks forward to her movies.

“So many people! I have been a massive Alia Bhatt fan all along. I am vocal about it. I love her work and I love her spirit. I am always looking forward to her work. There’s so much she packs in, with so much nuance and novelty and she has some amazing pieces of work to her credit,” Ananya told E-Times.

The Liger actress also talked about Pushpa: The Rise actor Allu Arjun and called him the ‘coolest person ever’. She also appreciated Thor actress Natalie Portman. “Allu Arjun is another actor whose work I’ve just begun to follow and I think he is the coolest person ever. I make it a point to watch something new every day and get inspired by it in some form. Like I saw Closer and I loved Natalie Portman’s work. She was awesome in that character. So, the idea is to be inspired every day of the year,” she added.

Talking about Liger, the film marks Ananya’s first collaboration with Vijay. This will also be the first Indian movie in which Boxing legend Mike Tyson would appear in a cameo. Liger is jointly produced by Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film will hit theatres on August 25, 2022.

