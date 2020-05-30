Ananya Panday Says She is Good at 'Pretending to Cook' with New Picture on Instagram

Actress Ananya Panday has been quite active on social media and in order to interact with her fans amid the coronavirus lockdown.

On Saturday, Ananya took to Instagram to share a photo, in which she is seen standing in the kitchen, beating up something in a bowl. Posting the picture, she wrote, "I swear I'm really good at *pretending to* cook."

The picture in no time garnered over seven lakh likes and got flooded with comments. Reacting to the post, many fans dropped heart emojis, while some said that she looked beautiful. Few fans also wrote that they would like to taste what she was cooking.

The Student of the Year 2 actress recently posted a picture of herself painting the poster of her upcoming film Khaali Peeli. The caption of the photo read, "Painting the first unofficial poster of Khaali Peeli."

In the photo, the actress looked gorgeous in a yellow-black printed top paired with white pants.

In her upcoming movie, Ananya will be sharing the screen with Ishaan Khatter. The film has been helmed by Maqbool Khan.



She was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Who along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday. The actress won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her role in Student of the Year 2.

