Ananya Panday Says She Laughs Off Link Up Rumours With Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan’s love life has been in the news for quite some time now. Link up rumours flew when Kartik Aaryan reportedly parted ways with Sara Ali Khan and started being spotted with her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday. However, the three actors neither confirmed nor denied anything.

Ananya, however, laughs off such link up rumours.

According to a report, Ananya said that such speculations do not bother her and in fact she and Kartik laugh it all off. She further said, since her father, Chunky Panday is an actor too, it is common to have such rumours fly when you are a part of such industry. But for both of them, what matters the most is their work and if their movies are being liked by the audience or not.

The actress also added that it does not bother her to be linked with her co-actor and it doesn't stop her from working or spending time with him. Her bond remains unaffected.

Before starring with Kartik Aaryan in Pati, Patni Aur Who, Ananya had admitted that she finds him ‘cute’ and it was okay to have a crush. “I’m 20 and it’s normal to have a crush on someone. I’m open about my feelings. Yes, I find Kartik cute and I’m lucky I’ve got a chance to work with him,” she had said in an interview with Mumbai Mirror.

