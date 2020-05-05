MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ananya Panday Says Working with Deepika Padukone 'Feels Like Being with a Friend'

Images: Instagram

Ananya Panday, who will be seen with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's film, talks about how she felt working with her Bollywood senior.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 7:25 PM IST
One of Ananya Panday's upcoming projects is Shakun Batra's next where she will be sharing screens space with Deepika Padukone. The newcomers spoke about the experience of working with Deepika, saying that she was completely comfortable with her.

"You don't feel like she's a star overpowering you. It feels like being with a friend. Deepika is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside," Mid-Day quoted her as saying.

Ananya had a great start to her career with Student of the Year 2 and is one of the most sought after starkids in Bollywood. Her next release Pati Patni Aur Woh was also liked by the audience.

Before the lockdown started, the actress was quite busy with a number of projects lined up. She has a number of projects in hand, one of them is this untitled project with director Shakun Batra, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya is all set to once again win hearts with her on-screen presence and a varied set of characters in three projects back to back. The actress has also bagged her first PAN-India release - the film Fighter, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The other film she has been working on is Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter.

