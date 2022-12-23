Ananya Panday Sends Birthday Love To Cousin Ahaan With An Adorable Childhood Video; Check Here

Ananya Panday picked up a gem from her memory trunk to wish her cousin Ahaan Panday on his 25th birthday. Ananya shared a video from her childhood days with Ahaan. “Never letting go of you..Happy Birthday my Ahaani!" she wrote along with the short clip. She even went on to share a priceless picture with Ahaan.

Thanking his fans and family members, a while ago, Ahaan took to his gram and wrote, “Thank you for all the wishes. It means the world."

Ananya is quite close to her cousin brother Ahaan. Back in August, on Raksha Bandhan, she posted a series of pictures with a heartfelt caption. Calling him her “first friend", Ananya said, “For all that you are and all that you do, through every fight and every laugh, my first friend and friend till the end. Love you endlessly Ahaan…"

Apart from Ahaan, Ananya also shares a strong bond with her sister Rysa Panday. A few hours ago, Ananya welcomed her sister home for the Christmas holidays. Sharing a picture of her younger sister, Ananya said, “Home now feeling like home with the rat Rysu back…"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen next in Zoya Akhtar's and Arjun Varain's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. This romantic genre film is set to release on 31 March 2023. Ananya will be reuniting with Siddhant Chaturvedi for the film. Apart from them, Adarsh Gourav will also play a key role in the movie. The actress is also working on the sequel project of Dream Girl which was announced in the most wholesome and quirky way. The comedy-drama is helmed by Raaj Shaandilya and features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. It is slated to release on 29th June 2023.

