Ananya Panday Sends Mira Kapoor a Sweet Surprise, See Pic

Guess who likes sweet surprises at midnight? Mira Kapoor does. The gorgeous wife of Shahid Kapoor was treated with tasty delights last night and she was evidently thrilled. The treats were not sent by Mira’s family however. It was her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter’s rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday who wanted to show some love to Mira. The actress packed some delectable cinnamon rolls that will surely make you feel like digging in. Mira, who was really touched by the thoughtful and delectable gesture, expressed her happiness via her Instagram Stories. She uploaded a click of the dessert that was bit into, from one side and wrote the date ‘30/06/21’ on it. “Thanks Ananya Panday. Nothing like midnight cinnamon rolls,” read the note penned by Mira.

Take a look:

A few days ago, Mira shared a lovely picture with Ishaan and wrote, “Playgroup.” To this, he replied in the comments saying, “Bhabhidoll.”

Ishaan and Ananya grab a lot of attention from their fans on social media. They often trend for their sweet exchanges and cute banters. The two actors worked together for the first time for the film Khaali Peeli and have been rumoured to be dating ever since. Ishaan and Ananya would share some behind-the-scenes moments while shooting the film. Last year, Ananya shared a video which was captioned, “Describe your experience working with Ishaan Khatter.” The fun clip gave a glimpse of how the co-stars bonded and entertained each other on sets.

Later, Ishaan and Ananya also rang in New Years’ 2021 in Maldives together. The actor credited her in a montage video from the holiday.

Just recently, the rumoured couple trended a great deal after Ishaan posted a very cute childhood picture of Ananya. During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, when a fan asked him about his favourite Yoga partner. He replied saying, “This little elf," and quipped, “paid promotion by Ananya Panday."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here