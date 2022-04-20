Ananya Panday Sets the Temperature Soaring with Her Bikini Pictures; BFF Suhana Khan Says ‘Oh Wow’

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly one of the popular GenZ Bollywood stars. The actress who cherishes a huge fan following on Instagram never fails to impress her followers with her drool-worthy pictures. The actress remains quite active on the ‘gram and often treats her fans with gorgeous photos of herself every now and then. Maintaining the trajectory, the Student of The Year 2 actress recently shared some stunning snaps of herself wearing a powder-blue bikini. She flaunted her toned body in these throwback pictures.

The Khaali Peeli actress dropped some throwback photos back from the shooting days of Gehraiyaan. In the photographs we see the gorgeous diva looking ravishing as she poses looking off the lens. Donning a powder blue bikini, with an orange floral print robe, looks mesmerizing amid the picturesque view of nature’s beauty. The actress gave us travel goals with these holiday throwback pics.

Ananya captioned the post as, “when continuity pictures aren’t so bad throwback to Gehraiyaan dayzzz”.

Soon after the snaps were shared by Ananya on her Instagram, her BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor commented on her post. While Suhana wrote “Oh wowwww” on Ananya’s post, Shanaya commented “anne”.

Ananya was reportedly dating Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter. However, earlier this year, according to a report of PinkVilla, the couple broke up after dating for 3 years. Ananya and Ishaan reportedly bonded well on the sets of their movie Khaali Peeli. The report further added that the break-up decision was mutual and that things have ended on a positive note. “It’s all fine for them on the friendship front, and they have parted ways on a good note. They realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other and hence the decision”, a source shared with the portal.

Ananya Panday debuted in Bollywood with the 2019 movie Student of the Year 2. She then featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. Her latest outing was Gehraiyaan. She starred in the movie alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the Shakun Batra directorial.

