Ananya Panday Sets The Tone For 2023 With These Gorgeous Bikini Pics From Phuket; See Post

Everyone knows that Ananya Panday and her fam jam had rung in New Year’s in Thailand. Among all the other celebs like Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Nanda Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday has been teasing glimpses of her luxurious getaway through pictures of herself in exquisite-looking swimwear. Following suit, she has shared another set of pictures from Phuket which screams only good vibes and merriment.

On Sunday, the Khaali Peeli actress took to her Instagram handle to post a slew of pictures of herself rocking a green floral-printed bikini while she stands on the sunny-bathed shores of a beach followed by a yacht ride with the vast ocean and setting sun in the background, some selfies with her friend from the same yacht ride, a picturesque view of the docks in the backdrop of dawn and pictures of fluffy clouds right after the sunset. Along with the pictures, Ananya wrote in the caption, “Setting the tone for 2023 (sunshine emoji)."

Reacting to the stunning pictures, one of her fans commented, “Your every post makes my day awesome darling(heart and smile emoji)" Another one wrote, “This little girl has my whole heart!" One of the fans said, “You are so beautiful!" Someone else also stated, “My Munchkin!" Another one commented, “Aesthetic!!"

On the professional front, Ananya Panday is all set to feature opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaa? According to the synopsis of Dream Girl 2, It would highlight the journey of a small-town boy Karam, who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura and falls in love with Pari but life is hell bent on not taking him seriously. The film will be helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and would also feature Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seems Pahwa, Annu Kapoor among others. As for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, it’s Arjun Varain Singh’s directorial and would tell a digital age story of three friends living in Mumbai. Besides Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the film would also star Adarsh Gourav

