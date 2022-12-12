Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Shweta Bachchan Look Glamourous In This Viral Pic

The tinsel town was painted red with celebs like Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor as they all attended the grand birthday bash of film-maker Amritpal Singh Bindra in Mumbai on Saturday. Marking the occasion, the fabulous wife of Chunky Panday, Bhavana Panday shared some pictures on her social media platform.

On Saturday, Bhavana took to her Instagram handle to post a slew of pictures that featured Ananya, Shweta, her daughter Navya Naveli and Kaajal Anand. While Bhavana, Navya and Shweta rocked sleek red outfits, Ananya looked absolutely gorgeous in a yellow dress.

In a different picture, Sanjay Kapoor can be seen standing in between Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Bhavana Panday flaunting a suave black suit and pants matched with white shoes. One of the snaps also showed Bhavana Panday posing with Amritpal in the parking lot. For the caption, Bhavana wrote, “Friends and daughters(with three red heart emojis)"

Following this post, Maheep Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor all reacted with heart emojis. On the other hand, one of the fans wrote, “Hello Bachcha party zindabad". Another one commented, “CUTIESSS!!" Someone also said, “The stunning beauties!!" A fan stated, “One of my favourites!!"

The birthday party of filmmaker Amritpal was a star studded event. Apart from Bhavana Panday and the gang, the bash was also graced by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Nora Fatehi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, Tripti Dimri and Karan Johar.

On the work front, while Bhavana, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor were last seen in the second season of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Ananya Panday had starred in the sports action film Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. As for Shanaya Kapoor, she would be making her debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Bedhadak and Navya Naveli Nanda has been occupied with her weekly podcast ‘What The Hell Navya?’ which showcases her alongside Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan touching on different topics.

Read all the Latest Movies News here