Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor's Qatar Photo Dump is All About Football, Friends, Family and Sunkissed Pics

Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Jahan Kapoor are in Qatar along with other celebrities to witness the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals. The Gen Z actress Shanaya and Ananya, also childhood besties, are constantly sharing their updates on social media. Earlier, they shared photos of the match and David Beckham waving at them and now the starkids have shared another series of photos giving a glimpse of how they are spending their time in Qatar.

On Thursday evening, Ananya took to her Instagram handle to drop a couple of sunkissed photos, along with a selfie with Shanaya. She gave a glimpse of the scenic beauty around her as well. For her outing, Ananya paired a white crop top with an oversized shirt and denim. She wore a blue cap as well. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Nothing makes us 😊 more than sunsets ☀️ what a lovely lovely trip"

Take a look:

Shanaya, on the other hand, shared several photos from the venue of the match. “It’s game day #2! Unforgettable. No better feeling than experiencing @fifaworldcup with family & friends! ❤️ missed you @maheepkapoor 🇦🇷 vs 🇫🇷 !!! 🕒" she wrote, as she shared more photos with Ananya and her brother Jahan Kapoor.

Earlier, Shanaya reposted a selfie with Sania Mirza as they met the Tennis star in Qatar. She also shared a photo of face timing her mother Maheep Kapoor because she couldn’t be present with them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in the film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2. Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her debut in Bollywood however she has been signed by Dharma Productions for the film Bedhadak. The film also stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksh Lalwani.

