Ananya Panday Shares a Glimpse of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Preparation, Katrina Kaif Calls Her 'Cutie'

Ananya Panday will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. the actress has already started preparing for the same. On Monday, Ananya took to his official Instagram account and dropped a picture sharing a glimpse of her preparation. In the click, the youth icon can be seen laying on the floor with the script of the movie on the table. She is dressed in a casual outfit and her million-dollar smile adds charm to her look. Don’t forget to miss a hair band kept on the actress’ forehead.

“What ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ prep looks like ‍⬛ clearing going cray waiting 4 u guyz @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh " the caption of Ananya’s post reads.

Check out Ananya Panday’s Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Ananya’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav were quick to shower love in the comment section. While Siddhant dropped a smiling emoji, Adarsh wrote, “Hahah lezzgo". Zoya Akhtar also commented, ‘Yay!!!’ whereas Katrina Kaif called Ananya a ‘cutie’.

For the unversed, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will be released in 2023 and will feature Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav in key roles. The film is being produced by Farhan, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, whereas Arjun Varain Singh will be directing it. In September last year, the first look of the movie was shared by Farhan on his official Instagram account. Back then, he wrote, “When you have to disconnect to connect.. #KhoGayeHumKahan.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Gehraiyaan along with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She will be next seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh is revolves around an underdog who rises from the Mumbai streets to become an MMA fighter. The movie will also feature the boxing legend Mike Tyson, Makrand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, and Ramya Krishna among others. It will hit theatres on August 25.

