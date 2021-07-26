Ananya Panday Shares a Special Bond with Younger Sister Rysa, Take a Look at Their Cute Pictures

Ananya Panday shares a special bond with her younger sister, Rysa Pandey. Today, she gave an adorable sneak peek of the same. In a series of candid clicks, Ananya and Rysa are nothing short of sister goals. While fans get to catch up with snippets of their bond via the social media pages of other family members, the latest one by Ananya herself is too cute for words. Every sister duo can relate to each photo in the post. The first, fourth and the last picture is all about the two enjoying each other’s company in a park. The second candid is a playful beachside shot, where Ananya is carrying Rysa and breaking into splits while doing that. In the other images, Ananya is seen leaning on a reluctant Rysa from one side. The photos capture their chilled mood and all the fun they have together.

Reacting to the lovely photos of the sisters, their cousin, Alanna Panday left laughing out loud and heart emojis. Actor Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep sent some love by reacting with heart emojis in the comments space. Maheep is a close friend of Ananya’s mother, Bhavana. And her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor is best friends with the actress. Ananya’s BFF, Suhana Khan commented, “Riceeee.”

Bhavana, who is an avid social media user, fills up her Instagram feed with the most rare pictures of the family. Some of her recent posts gave fans an insight of the bond between Ananya and Rysa. Earlier this month, she posted a candid click from the beach where the elder sister was carrying Rysa on her back.

Before that, a video of the sisters shared by Bhavana went viral on social media. In the video, Ananya and Rysa were seen swapping faces and left fans stumped.

While family time is an important part of Ananya’s life, she is also spreading magic onscreen. Up next, she will be seen in the yet untitled Shakun Bhatra film alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya will also make her South debut with the upcoming multi-lingual film Liger, co-starring Vijay Devarakonda.

