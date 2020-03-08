English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Ananya Panday Shares Adorable Childhood Pic of Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan with her mother Gauri Khan (R)

Bollywood star couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana looks adorable in a throwback pic shared by her bestie Ananya Panday on the occasion of International Women's Day 2020.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 8, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday dedicated an emotional social media post to all the women in her life on the occasion of International Women's Day 2020 on Sunday. She shared some candid pics of her family and friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor which are a throwback treat for fans.

In one of the pics, Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya are seen posing with their respective mothers. Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is seen wearing a yellow sleeveless top with black trousers and Suhana has styled her hair with frontal bangs and looks adorable in her comfy blue print dress. Check out the collage of pics shared by Ananya on the occasion of Women's Day 2020 below:

