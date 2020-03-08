Ananya Panday Shares Adorable Childhood Pic of Suhana Khan

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday dedicated an emotional social media post to all the women in her life on the occasion of International Women's Day 2020 on Sunday. She shared some candid pics of her family and friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor which are a throwback treat for fans.
In one of the pics, Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya are seen posing with their respective mothers. Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is seen wearing a yellow sleeveless top with black trousers and Suhana has styled her hair with frontal bangs and looks adorable in her comfy blue print dress. Check out the collage of pics shared by Ananya on the occasion of Women's Day 2020 below:
