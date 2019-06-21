Ananya Panday Shares an Adorable ‘Happy Birthday, My Sister’ Post on Mother Bhavana’s Birthday

Actress Ananya Panday, who recently made her Bollywood debut with the movie Student Of The Year 2, has wished her mother Bhavana Panday in a unique way on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Ananya posted a picture with her mom Bhavana from their New York trip, and wrote, “Happy b’day to my “sister” what would I do without u Mama!!!” In the picture, while Ananya is dressed in a short dress with stilettos, Bhavana can be seen in a pale cream midi dress.

Bhavana Panday then replied to her daughter, with the comment, “Thank you Ann!!! Missing you and love you.” Ananya has already earned enough fame as a star child and bagged her second film in Bollywood. She is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana.

Ananya’s next movie, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, alongside co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, will hit the screens in December. The film is a remake of the iconic 70’s film, which starred Sanjeev Kumar and Vidya Sinha.

Recently, Ananya was seen walking at the Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 in Mumbai, where she was seen dressed in a black and grey flowing dress. The event was also attended by other Gen Next stars in Bollywood.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Malaika Arora also shared a throwback picture on Bhavana’s birthday, where a cute little Ananya can be seen posing with her mommy and her sister Rysa. She wrote on her Instagram story, “Happiest birthday Bhavana!”

A screenshot from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Instagram stories

A screenshot from Malaika Arora's Instagram stories

