Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday Share Birthday Wish for Tara Sutaria
The picture saw Ananya sporting a pink hoodie while Tara was dressed in a gray jacket along with denims. A child too could be sitting next to the two actors.
BTS images of 'Student of the Year 2'
Tara Sutaria's Student Of The Year 2 co-star Ananya Pandey took to Instagram to share a special message for her on the occasion of Tara's birthday. The actress turned 24 on Tuesday, November 19.
Taking to Instagram, Ananya Panday shared a throwback picture of herself with the birthday girl eating noodles at Mall Road, Mossoorie on her Instagram stories.
https://www.instagram.com/stories/ananyapanday/?hl=en
The picture saw Ananya sporting a pink hoodie while Tara was dressed in a gray jacket along with denims. A child too could be sitting next to the two actors. Using an arrow to point towards the child, Ananya wrote, "Possibly Tiger Shroff."
Ananya further wished Tara, writing, "Happy bday Taar!! Enjoy some noodles at Mall Road for me."
Tiger Shroff too took to his Instagram stories to wish the birthday girl, posting an short clip of the two dancing to the song Radha Teri Chunri on the sets of SOTY 2, Shroff wrote, "Happiest birthday! Tara Sutaria."
https://www.instagram.com/stories/tigerjackieshroff/?hl=en
On the work front, Tara Sutaria's latest film alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Marjaavan has recently hit the screens and stars Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.
