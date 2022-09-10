Ananya Panday Shares Cryptic Post on Instagram Amid Liger Box Office Failure

Ananya Panday has been holidaying in Italy for the past few days and her Instagram feed is full of stunning visuals from her vacation. The diva took to her Instagram stories and shared a unique mirror selfie from her vacation. Wait for the important message she shared along with it! In the photo, Ananya was seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans as she posed in front of the mirror. Her picture came with the message- “Everything you can imagine is real.”

Earlier, Ananya posted a number of stunning pictures from her vacation on her Instagram account. The Liger actress wore a stunningly printed white bikini and had fun in the water. In other photographs, she was seen sporting floral outfits and posed at some breathtaking locations. Pictures from her Italian vacation also feature a lot of sun-kissed shots of Ananya posing against the pristine blue water and stunning skies.

In terms of her professional endeavours, Ananya Panday most recently made an appearance in the action movie Liger. The pan-Indian film, which also features Ramya Krishnan and Vijay Deverakonda, was released on August 25 this year and was directed by Puri Jagannadh. Although the music and the chemistry between the leads on screen were praised, the movie overall wasn’t well received and bombed at the box office.

Ananya will next be seen in the Arjun Varain Singh-directed movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. After Gehraiyaan in 2022, this will be Ananya and Siddhant’s second collaboration.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here