Ananya Panday Shares Dreamy Pics With Pink Sky From Her Rome Vacation, Shanaya Kapoor Calls Her 'Prettyyyy'
1-MIN READ

Ananya Panday Shares Dreamy Pics With Pink Sky From Her Rome Vacation, Shanaya Kapoor Calls Her 'Prettyyyy'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 12, 2022, 11:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Ananya Panday drops stunning pictures from her Italy vacation. (Photo: Instagram)

Ananya Panday drops stunning pictures from her Italy vacation. (Photo: Instagram)

Ananya Panday is currently in Italy and looks like she is having a gala time there. Her Instagram pictures are proof.

Ananya Panday is having a blast in Italy. And, her Instagram timeline is proof. From sun-kissed pictures to throwing fashion goals, Ananya is on a roll. And, the latest set of pictures is all things amazing. In these clicks, the young actress can be seen posing under a beautiful pink sky as she sported a stunning white off-shoulder outfit. She accessorised her look with earrings and left her hair open. Needless to say, Ananya looked simple yet gorgeous in these pictures. In the caption, the actress wrote, “pink skies and wishing fountains”.

Ananya’s BFF Shanya Kapoor was quick to shower love in the comments section. “Ur so prettyyyyy,” she wrote along with a white heart emoji. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also commented, “Did u wish for me to be there”. While Sophie Choudry called her ‘gorgeous’, Maheep Kapoor also called ‘pretty’.

