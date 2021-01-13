Ananya Panday Shares Dreamy Throwback Pic from Her Exotic Getaway with Ishaan Khatter

Ananya Panday has shared gorgeous pictures of herself from her recent Maldives vacation with Ishaan Khatter. The two were holidaying together and while they did not post many pictures with each other, most of them were clicked at the same locations and at the same time.

On Wednesday, the actress shared two dreamy pictures from the exotic vacation. "Is it too early to post a throwback?" Ananya joked in the caption.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday were spotted together at Mumbai airport some days ago and attended Deepika Padukone's birthday party last week. Earlier, Ishaan shared a montage of footage from the Maldives in which Ananya appears briefly and is also credited as "muse" in the caption.

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds; his first Bollywood film was 2018's Dhadak. Ishaan and Ananya worked together in Khaali Peeli which released last year. Ishaan was also seen in Mira Nair's adaptation of A Suitable Boy in which he played the pivotal role of Maan Kapoor opposite Tabu as courtesan Saeeda Bai. Ishaan will next be seen in Phone Booth. On the other hand, Ananya is busy shooting for Shakun Batra's next which also has Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.