MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ananya Panday Shares First Look Test Pics of 'Khaali Peeli'

Ananya Panday does look test for 'Khaali Peeli'

Ananya Panday does look test for 'Khaali Peeli'

Ananya Panday plays the character of Pooja in the upcoming film 'Khaali Peeli'. Ishaan Khatter features opposite her in it.

Ahead of hew new release Khaali Peeli, actress Ananya Panday has shared a glamorous throwback to the first look test she gave as her character, Pooja, in the film.

The actress posted snapshots of the first look on Instagram pictures and wrote: "POOJA throwback to the first look test and now the film is releasing in two days #2DaysToGo #KhaaliPeeli releasing 2nd October on @zeeplexofficial & @zee5."

In one photo, Ananya looks chic in a white top and shorts. In the other, she flaunts neon green bangles and wears a bright pink outfit.

Her fans gave a thumbs up to both the looks, with some calling her hot and others describing her as pretty.

Ananya is paired with Ishaan Khatter in the film. Apart from "Khaali Peeli", the actress also has Shakun Batra's untitled film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, besides a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Next Story
Loading