Ananya Panday Shares Gehraiyaan BTS Pics With Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi: ‘Wasn’t A Sleepover'

The build-up for Gehraiyaan’s release has been massive. From interviews with media houses to appearing on reality shows, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shakun Batra are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the movie gets a grand release. However, taking a break from in-person promotions, the cast and crew of the movie have shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes footage from the film.

Ananya set the ball rolling by sharing a few behind-the-scenes snapshots, which teased that the cast had a ball while filming the movie. Given that most pictures were of the cast unwinding, Ananya clarified that the pictures weren’t from “a sleepover” but are “just some Gehraiyaan BTS” featuring Deepika, Siddhant, Dhairya Karwa and Shakun. With a combination of “cuddles, nap time, pillow fights and head massages,” the team wrapped up Gehraiyaan.

Here’s Ananya’s post:

Shakun too shared a few behind-the-scenes moments from the movie. He has dropped a couple of unseen snippets from the sets. The filmmaker said that he was going through his phone and found some of his favourite moments from the shoot. These included Deepika posing with a plate of dessert, cleaning her feet with Siddhant, the cast celebrating Dhariya’s birthday and more.

The story of Gehraiyaan will explore complex modern relationships as the lives of two couples intersect. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday play cousins in the film, and Siddhant Chaturvedi plays the latter’s fiance. A meeting between Siddhant and Deepika’s characters leads to romantic feelings developing for each other. The trailer, which was released last month, explores the grey areas of a romantic relationship. Speaking about her experience of working with Shakun, Ananya told Times of India, “He (Shakun) gives a lot of space to his actors. He taught me that a film is not only about what is written on paper."

