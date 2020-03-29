Ananya Panday Shares Her Artwork Rendered in Rubik's Cubes, See Pic

Rubik's cube artist Sumeet Dwibedy from Deogarh, Odisha recently caught the attention of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, whose artwork the former shared on his Instagram handle, inviting praise from the latter. Sumeet has earlier worked on the artwork of celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Joaquin Phoenix, Darshan Raval, Parth Samthaan and many others and his magic and craft will surely leave you spell bound.

Ananya's artwork was shared by Sumeet most recently, who has posted a time lapse video of the process of making the actress' portrait with the help of rubik's cubes. Ananya was impressed by this gesture and shared the resultant artwork on her Instagram stories with the caption, "Oh wow. Super cool," tagging Sumeet in her appreciation post.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli. She will also share screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next. She has also signed for a yet untitled film with Vijay Deverakonda, shooting for which was underway in Mumbai before the coronavirus lockdown.

