Ananya Panday Shares Photos from Her First Photoshoot Ever

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her first-ever photoshoot.

In the stunning carousel of images, one can see her clad in a black outfit. Captioning the set of pictures she said, “Throwback to my first photo shoot ever with my fave @avigowariker".

Her post till now has garnered more than 9 lakh hearts on the photo-sharing platform. Majority of her fans and followers have appreciated her snaps. Many users complimented the actress by writing, “gorgeous”, “awesome”, “so pretty” in the comment section. Other people who appreciated the post have dropped in red heart emojis, purple heart emojis, fire emoji as their comment.

Meanwhile, her debut film Student of The Year 2 completed one year on May 10. In order to mark the movie’s first anniversary, she shared a heartwarming post on her timeline.

In her post, Ananya has shared snaps from her various ‘firsts’. Captioning the series of images, Ananya wrote, “1 year of SOTY 2 today!! This also marks my first year in the industry, here are a few of my firsts, my 1st screen test, my 1st reading, my 1st director, my 1st co stars, my 1st shot, my 1st dialogue, my 1st song shoot, my 1st stunt (and stunt double) and my 1st trailer launch - all leading up to my 1st film ever forever grateful and blessed to have received so much love from all of you”.

Ananya will be next seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli.

