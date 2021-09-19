Ananya Panday Shares Pics in an Orange and White Bikini from Maldives

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday took to Instagram on Sunday to share two gorgeous pictures of herself in an orange and white bikini which she paired with a matching shrug, showing off her perfectly toned body. She can be seen sitting on a flamingo pool float. “Glamingo ," the actress captioned the pictures.

In an earlier post, the actress shared a picture of herself in a black bikini. Ananya seemed to be posing inside her room during her vacation in the Maldives, as she captioned her selfie, “Hot mess". Ananya tied her long, flowy hair and let her eyes do all the talking. Netizens can’t seem to get over the fact how fit Ananya has become. Her selfie game is also on point.

Meanwhile, Ananya has announced her next collaboration, an upcoming feature film titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It will release in 2023 and is billed as a coming of digital age story of three friends in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Ananya’s highly anticipated movie opposite Vijay Deverakonda, Liger, will be the actress’ next release. Amid the pandemic, she has also wrapped up shooting for a yet untitled film from director Shakun Batra, co-staring Siddhant Chaurvedi, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa.

