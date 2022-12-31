Ananya Panday Shares Postcards From Thailand With Navya Nanda, Says 'I’ll Call This One Happiness'

It seems Ananya Panday will ring in New Year in Phuket, Thailand. The star kid jetted off to the picturesque country a couple of days ago and has been sharing pictures of its scenic beauty with her fans and followers. Recently, the Liger actress dropped her photos from Thailand and gave a glimpse of how they are spending the remaining days of 2022.

In one of the photos, the actress cutely poses for the camera in a red dress and a flower band on her head. In another photo, she gives a complete view of her high-slit pretty dress and flaunts the cutout design at the back. She also poses with Navya, who is seen in satin attire. Navya wore a flower necklace as well. The actress also gave a glimpse of the place they had visited and a live performance that was happening there.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “I’ll call this one happiness ☺️"

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, she was clicked at the airport, leaving for her holiday destination. She then took to Instagram to post an intriguing clip of her as she got on board to reach the destination. She even teased fans to guess the place to which she is travelling, and a few moments later, Ananya shared a glimpse of the breathtakingly gorgeous location in Phuket, Thailand.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Next, the actress will be seen in the sequel of Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will be helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and would also feature Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seems Pahwa, Annu Kapoor among others. Apart from that, she will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It is being helmed by Arjun Varain Singh.

